Broadwind – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.5% Upside

Broadwind with ticker code (BWEN) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 4 and has a mean target at 6. Now with the previous closing price of 4.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.01 while the 200 day moving average is 3.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $79m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bwen.com

Broadwind provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. The Gearing segment offers gearing, and gearboxes and systems for onshore and offshore oil and gas fracking and drilling, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling, and other infrastructure markets. The Industrial Solutions segment provides supply chain solutions, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services to natural gas turbine market. The company sells its products through its direct sales force and independent sales agents. The company was formerly known as Broadwind Energy and changed its name to Broadwind in May 2020. Broadwind is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.