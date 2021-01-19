Twitter
Broadwind – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.3% Downside

Broker Ratings

Broadwind with ticker code (BWEN) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 4 and has a mean target at 7. With the stocks previous close at 8.07 this indicates there is a potential downside of -13.3%. The 50 day MA is 6.12 and the 200 day MA is 4.48. The market cap for the company is $141m. Find out more information at: http://www.bwen.com

Broadwind provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. The Gearing segment offers gearing, and gearboxes and systems for onshore and offshore oil and gas fracking and drilling, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling, and other infrastructure markets. The Industrial Solutions segment provides supply chain solutions, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services to natural gas turbine market. The company sells its products through its direct sales force and independent sales agents. The company was formerly known as Broadwind Energy and changed its name to Broadwind in May 2020. Broadwind is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

