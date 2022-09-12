Twitter
Broadridge Financial Solutions, – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

Broadridge Financial Solutions, found using ticker (BR) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 204 and 168 calculating the average target price we see 181.2. With the stocks previous close at 170.94 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.0%. The day 50 moving average is 163.06 while the 200 day moving average is 156.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,224m. Visit the company website at: https://www.broadridge.com

The potential market cap would be $21,438m based on the market concensus.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company’s Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions. It also offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution; data-driven solutions and an end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services; data and analytics solutions; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; SEC filing and capital markets transaction services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. The company’s Global Technology and Operations segment provides solutions that automate the front-to-back transaction lifecycle of equity, mutual fund, fixed income, foreign exchange and exchange-traded derivatives, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral management, asset servicing, compliance and regulatory reporting, portfolio accounting, and custody-related services. This segment also offers business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such portfolio management, compliance, fee billing, and operational support solutions; and capital market and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

