Brixmor Property Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Brixmor Property Group Inc. with ticker code (BRX) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 21 with the average target price sitting at 24.37. Now with the previous closing price of 22.61 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.3 and the 200 day MA is 22.34. The market cap for the company is $6,913m. Find out more information at: https://www.brixmor.com

The potential market cap would be $7,451m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor’s vision “to be the center of the communities we serve” and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.