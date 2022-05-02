Brixmor Property Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.4% Upside

Brixmor Property Group Inc. found using ticker (BRX) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 26 calculating the mean target price we have 28.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.43 while the 200 day moving average is 24.29. The market cap for the company is $7,559m. Find out more information at: https://www.brixmor.com

The potential market cap would be $8,041m based on the market concensus.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor’s vision “to be the center of the communities we serve” and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.