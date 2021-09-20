Brixmor Property Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

Brixmor Property Group Inc. found using ticker (BRX) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 23 with a mean TP of 25.09. Now with the previous closing price of 23.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.18 and the 200 day moving average is 22.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,860m. Company Website: http://www.brixmor.com

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor’s vision “to be the center of the communities we serve” and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.