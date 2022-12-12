Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Brixmor Property Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Brixmor Property Group Inc. found using ticker (BRX) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 19 and has a mean target at 23.83. Now with the previous closing price of 22.6 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.4%. The 50 day MA is 21.06 while the 200 day moving average is 22.57. The company has a market cap of $6,760m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.brixmor.com

The potential market cap would be $7,128m based on the market concensus.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor’s vision “to be the center of the communities we serve” and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

