Brixmor Property Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Brixmor Property Group Inc. found using ticker (BRX) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 29 and 19 and has a mean target at 23.94. With the stocks previous close at 19.11 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.76 and the 200 day MA is 23.11. The market cap for the company is $5,856m. Visit the company website at: https://www.brixmor.com

The potential market cap would be $7,336m based on the market concensus.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor’s vision “to be the center of the communities we serve” and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

