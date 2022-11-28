Brixmor Property Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.7% Upside

Brixmor Property Group Inc. found using ticker (BRX) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 19 and has a mean target at 23.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.7%. The 50 day MA is 20.43 while the 200 day moving average is 22.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,943m. Find out more information at: https://www.brixmor.com

The potential market cap would be $7,129m based on the market concensus.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor’s vision “to be the center of the communities we serve” and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.