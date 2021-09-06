Twitter
Brixmor Property Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Brixmor Property Group Inc. found using ticker (BRX) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 27 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 24.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.69 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.96 and the 200 day moving average is 22.05. The company has a market cap of $7,017m. Find out more information at: http://www.brixmor.com

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor’s vision “to be the center of the communities we serve” and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

