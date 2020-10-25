Brixmor Property Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Brixmor Property Group Inc. with ticker code (BRX) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 10.5 calculating the average target price we see 13.75. Now with the previous closing price of 11.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,537m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.brixmor.com

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 398 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor’s vision “to be the center of the communities we serve” and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn