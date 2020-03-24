Britvic Plc 43% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Britvic Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BVIC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Citigroup. Britvic Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set a target price of 880 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 43.0% from today’s opening price of 615.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 275.5 points and decreased 281.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1079 GBX while the 52 week low is 536 GBX.

Britvic Plc has a 50 day moving average of 874.39 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 920.15. There are currently 266,775,801 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,385,599. Market capitalisation for LON:BVIC is £1,568,641,709 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn