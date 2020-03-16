Britvic Plc 41.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Britvic Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BVIC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Britvic Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 1000 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 41.2% from the opening price of 708 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 210.5 points and decreased 207.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1079 GBX while the year low share price is currently 650.5 GBX.

Britvic Plc has a 50 day moving average of 902.67 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 927.79. There are currently 266,775,801 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,187,861. Market capitalisation for LON:BVIC is £1,762,054,165 GBP.

