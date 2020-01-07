Britvic Plc 4.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Britvic Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BVIC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Britvic Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 940 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 4.2% from the opening price of 902 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 40 points and decreased 77 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1079 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 811 GBX.

Britvic Plc has a 50 day moving average of 954.13 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 934.70. There are currently 265,780,295 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,002,323. Market capitalisation for LON:BVIC is £2,407,969,472 GBP.