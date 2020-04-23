Britvic Plc 26% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Britvic Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BVIC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Britvic Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 910 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 26.0% from today’s opening price of 722 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 93 points and decreased 173.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1079 GBX while the 52 week low is 536 GBX.

Britvic Plc has a 50 day moving average of 780.70 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 899.80. There are currently 266,793,030 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,373,735. Market capitalisation for LON:BVIC is £1,912,585,886 GBP.

