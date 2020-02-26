Britvic Plc 22.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Britvic Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BVIC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Britvic Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 1120 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 22.1% from the opening price of 917.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 25.5 points and decreased 64 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1079 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 835.5 GBX.

Britvic Plc has a 50 day moving average of 915.25 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 931.87. There are currently 363,381,508 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 997,868. Market capitalisation for LON:BVIC is £2,410,386,037 GBP.

