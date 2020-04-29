Britvic Plc 22.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Britvic Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BVIC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Britvic Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 900 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 22.1% from today’s opening price of 737 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 81.5 points and decreased 131.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1079 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 536 GBX.

Britvic Plc has a 50 day moving average of 764.01 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 896.53. There are currently 266,793,030 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,204,972. Market capitalisation for LON:BVIC is £1,958,260,840 GBP.

