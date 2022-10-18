Britvic Plc 21.4% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Britvic Plc with ticker (LON:BVIC) now has a potential upside of 21.4% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 960 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Britvic Plc share price of 755 GBX at opening today (18/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 21.4%. Trading has ranged between 698 (52 week low) and 960 (52 week high) with an average of 773,765 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,969,205,361.



Britvic plc is a United Kingdom-based soft drinks company. The Company operates in the soft drinks manufacturing and distribution industry. Its range of drinks include Barley water, family favorites, fruit creations, others. It operates through five segments: GB, Brazil, Ireland, France and International. The GB segment include its operations in the United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland. In Great Britain, its brands include Robinsons, J2O, Fruit Shoot, R Whites and Purdeys. The Ireland segment includes its operations in Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. In Ireland, its portfolio includes brands, such as Ballygowan, MiWadi, Club, TK and Cidona. In France, the Company operates private label syrups business, and its brands include Teisseire, Pressade and Moulin de Valdonne brands. In Brazil, it supplies liquid concentrates. Its brands in Brazil include Maguary, Bela Ischia and Dafruta. The International segment includes franchise, distribution or licensing arrangements.







