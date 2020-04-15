Britvic Plc 17% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Britvic Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BVIC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Britvic Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 830 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 17.0% from today’s opening price of 709.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 23.5 points and decreased 165.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1079 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 536 GBX.

Britvic Plc has a 50 day moving average of 808.66 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 904.82. There are currently 266,793,030 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,474,698. Market capitalisation for LON:BVIC is £1,852,804,153 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn