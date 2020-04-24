Britvic Plc 17.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Britvic Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BVIC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Citigroup. Britvic Plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set a target price of 850 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 17.8% from today’s opening price of 721.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 71.5 points and decreased 173.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1079 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 536 GBX.

Britvic Plc has a 50 day moving average of 776.41 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 898.97. There are currently 266,793,030 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,352,209. Market capitalisation for LON:BVIC is £1,907,243,349 GBP.

