British Land Company PLC 52.6% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

British Land Company PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BLND) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. British Land Company PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 490 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 52.6% from today’s opening price of 321.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 172.9 points and decreased 314.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 649.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 316.6 GBX.

British Land Company PLC has a 50 day moving average of 503.48 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 552.40. There are currently 926,671,852 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,617,427. Market capitalisation for LON:BLND is £3,001,490,072 GBP.

