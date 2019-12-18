British Land Company PLC 4.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

British Land Company PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BLND) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. British Land Company PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 630 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 4.3% from today’s opening price of 604 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 42 points and increased 38.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 649.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 465.3 GBX.

British Land Company PLC has a 50 day moving average of 600.78 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 567.70. There are currently 926,629,154 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,782,873. Market capitalisation for LON:BLND is £5,563,481,666 GBP.