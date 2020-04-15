British Land Company PLC 3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

British Land Company PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BLND) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. British Land Company PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 385 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -3.0% from the opening price of 397.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 21.5 points and decreased 193.1 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 649.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 309.4 GBX.

British Land Company PLC has a 50 day moving average of 464.21 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 544.71. There are currently 2,653,449,747 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,035,720. Market capitalisation for LON:BLND is £3,551,006,649 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn