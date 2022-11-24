Twitter Linkedin Facebook

British Land Company PLC 25.0% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

British Land Company PLC with ticker (LON:BLND) now has a potential upside of 25.0% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 540 GBX for the company, which when compared to the British Land Company PLC share price of 405 GBX at opening today (24/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 25.0%. Trading has ranged between 318 (52 week low) and 564 (52 week high) with an average of 3,272,484 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,789,646,609.

The British Land Company PLC is a United Kingdom-based property company. Its segments include Campuses and Retail & Fulfilment. The Campuses segment offers a range of space across its campuses, including via Storey, its office brand, to cater for smaller scale up businesses and providing additional space to existing occupiers. It has an approximately 8.6 million square feet pipeline of campus developments. Its campuses include Broadgate, Paddington Central, and Regent’s Place. The Retail & Fulfilment segment includes a portfolio that focuses on formats, which complement the growth of online. Its retail portfolio is focused on out-of-town retail parks. Its portfolio of shopping centers includes open air schemes, as well as traditional covered centers. Alongside its retail parks, it has an urban logistics development-led pipeline, which delivers new space through the intensification and repurposing of existing buildings. Its development pipeline includes Canada Water Masterplan.



You might also enjoy reading  British Land Company PLC 25.8% potential upside indicated by Barclays
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.