British Land Company PLC 25.0% potential upside indicated by Barclays

British Land Company PLC with ticker (LON:BLND) now has a potential upside of 25.0% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 540 GBX for the company, which when compared to the British Land Company PLC share price of 405 GBX at opening today (24/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 25.0%. Trading has ranged between 318 (52 week low) and 564 (52 week high) with an average of 3,272,484 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,789,646,609.



The British Land Company PLC is a United Kingdom-based property company. Its segments include Campuses and Retail & Fulfilment. The Campuses segment offers a range of space across its campuses, including via Storey, its office brand, to cater for smaller scale up businesses and providing additional space to existing occupiers. It has an approximately 8.6 million square feet pipeline of campus developments. Its campuses include Broadgate, Paddington Central, and Regent’s Place. The Retail & Fulfilment segment includes a portfolio that focuses on formats, which complement the growth of online. Its retail portfolio is focused on out-of-town retail parks. Its portfolio of shopping centers includes open air schemes, as well as traditional covered centers. Alongside its retail parks, it has an urban logistics development-led pipeline, which delivers new space through the intensification and repurposing of existing buildings. Its development pipeline includes Canada Water Masterplan.







