British Land Company PLC 21.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

British Land Company PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BLND) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. British Land Company PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 540 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 21.1% from the opening price of 446 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 124 points and decreased 159.2 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 649.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 433.6 GBX.

British Land Company PLC has a 50 day moving average of 570.42 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 564.81. There are currently 926,671,852 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,818,962. Market capitalisation for LON:BLND is £4,148,709,994 GBP.

