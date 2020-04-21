British Land Company PLC 17.1% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

British Land Company PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BLND) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. British Land Company PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 455 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 17.1% from today’s opening price of 388.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 51.6 points and decreased 188 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 649.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 309.4 GBX.

British Land Company PLC has a 50 day moving average of 449.20 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 541.61. There are currently 926,671,852 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,033,112. Market capitalisation for LON:BLND is £3,576,953,348 GBP.

