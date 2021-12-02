Twitter
British Land Company PLC -2.3% potential downside indicated by Barclays

British Land Company PLC with ticker (LON:BLND) now has a potential downside of -2.3% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the British Land Company PLC share price of 511 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential downside of -2.3%. Trading has ranged between 424 (52 week low) and 551 (52 week high) with an average of 3,279,145 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,771,261,524.

The British Land Company PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate company that owns and manages commercial property. The Company is engaged in London Campuses and Retail & Fulfilment assets throughout the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Offices, Retail and Canada Water. The Retail sector includes leisure, as this is often incorporated into Retail schemes. The Other/unallocated sector includes residential properties. The Company portfolio includes Campuses and Retail & Fulfilment. The Company’s Campuses at Broadgate, Paddington Central and Regent’s Place offer sustainable space in London. The Company is also delivering campus at Canada Water, including residential, commercial, retail and community space over 53 acres.



