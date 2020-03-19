BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock 54.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BATS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 4250 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 54.1% from today’s opening price of 2757.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 550.5 points and decreased 496.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 3507 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 2419.41 GBX.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 3,305.29 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 3,066.15. There are currently 2,294,183,992 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,368,916. Market capitalisation for LON:BATS is £58,857,290,314 GBP.

