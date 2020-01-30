BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock 40.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BATS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 4700 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 40.3% from the opening price of 3350.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 119 points and increased 648.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 3507 GBX while the year low share price is currently 2527.5 GBX.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 3,256.83 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 3,015.22. There are currently 2,293,875,148 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,305,141. Market capitalisation for LON:BATS is £77,544,449,378 GBP.