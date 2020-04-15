BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock 38.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BATS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 4070 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 38.7% from today’s opening price of 2933.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 306 points and decreased 555 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 3507 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2362.5 GBX.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 3,086.38 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 3,063.46. There are currently 2,294,201,260 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,350,952. Market capitalisation for LON:BATS is £67,059,502,829 GBP.

