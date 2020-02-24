BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock 38.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BATS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 4600 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 38.4% from today’s opening price of 3324.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 38 points and increased 294 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 3507 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 2632 GBX.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 3,394.38 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,055.75. There are currently 2,293,888,968 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,780,163. Market capitalisation for LON:BATS is £74,367,880,342 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn