BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock 25.1% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BATS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 3100 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 25.1% from the opening price of 2479 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 757.5 points and decreased 752.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 3507 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 2402.5 GBX.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 3,278.45 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 3,065.09. There are currently 2,294,183,992 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,669,672. Market capitalisation for LON:BATS is £56,987,530,361 GBP.

