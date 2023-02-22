BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock 21.0% potential upside indicated by Barclays

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock with ticker (LON:BATS) now has a potential upside of 21.0% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 4,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock share price of 3,161 GBX at opening today (22/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 21.0%. Trading has ranged between 2,893 (52 week low) and 3,645 (52 week high) with an average of 3,341,215 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £70,576,025,675.



British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a United Kingdom-based, multi-category consumer goods company that provides tobacco and nicotine products. The Company invests in building a portfolio of tobacco and nicotine products alongside its traditional tobacco business, including vapour products, tobacco heating products (THPs) and modern oral products. It manages a globally integrated supply chain, and its products are distributed to retail outlets across the world. The Company’s segments include the United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East, Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Europe and North Africa. The Company’s products as sold in the United States, including Vuse, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, and Camel Snus. Its vapour products are hand-held, battery-powered devices that heat a liquid and creates a vapor to be inhaled. Its THP products do not burn tobacco and no smoke is produced. Its modern oral products are white in color and contain nicotine, water, and other food-grade ingredients.







