BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock 20.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by DZ Bank

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BATS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at DZ Bank. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. DZ Bank have set a target price of 2200 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -20.5% from the opening price of 2769 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 583 points and decreased 514 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 3507 GBX while the year low share price is currently 2419.41 GBX.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 3,292.94 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 3,065.81. There are currently 2,294,183,992 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,411,162. Market capitalisation for LON:BATS is £59,465,249,072 GBP.

