BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock 13.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BATS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 2600 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -13.2% from the opening price of 2995.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 613.5 points and decreased 410 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 3507 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 2362.5 GBX.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 3,056.76 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 3,064.32. There are currently 2,294,201,260 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,171,746. Market capitalisation for LON:BATS is £66,944,792,766 GBP.

