BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock 13.1% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BATS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrade’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 3200 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 13.1% from today’s opening price of 2830 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 291.5 points and decreased 270 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 3507 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 2362.5 GBX.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 2,648.14 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3,031.73. There are currently 2,294,234,719 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,618,701. Market capitalisation for LON:BATS is £64,559,764,992 GBP.

