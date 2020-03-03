BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock 12.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BATS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Morgan Stanley. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 3460 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 12.3% from today’s opening price of 3081 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 310 points and increased 120.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 3507 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2632 GBX.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 3,393.36 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 3,062.87. There are currently 2,293,894,961 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,051,228. Market capitalisation for LON:BATS is £70,786,473,512 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn