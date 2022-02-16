BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock -3.8% potential downside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock with ticker (LON:BATS) now has a potential downside of -3.8% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 3,300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock share price of 3,425 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential downside of -3.8%. Trading has ranged between 2,478 (52 week low) and 3,457 (52 week high) with an average of 5,647,289 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £78,191,527,675.



British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a holding company. The Company is a multi-category consumer goods company that provides tobacco and nicotine products. It invests in building a portfolio of tobacco and nicotine products alongside its traditional tobacco business including vapour products, tobacco heating products (THPs) and modern oral products. It manages a globally-integrated supply chain, and its products are distributed to retail outlets across the world. The Company’s segments include United States of America, Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and North Africa, and Asia-Pacific and Middle East. The Company’s products as sold in the United States, including Vuse, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, and Camel Snus. Its vapour products are a hand-held battery powered electronic devices. Its THP products are hand-held devices which heat tobacco. Its modern oral products are available both with and without tobacco.







