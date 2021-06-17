Twitter
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO OR – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO OR with EPIC code (LON:BATS) now have 19 analysts in total covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £56.50 and £23. with a mean TP of £38.25. Given that the previous closing share price was at £28.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £27.68 and the 200 day MA is £27.41. The company has a market cap of £65b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bat.com

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

