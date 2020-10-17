British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.7% Upside

British American Tobacco Indus with ticker code (BTI) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 49.53 and 35.1 and has a mean target at 43.88. With the stocks previous close at 33.84 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.7%. The day 50 moving average is 34.87 and the 200 day MA is 36.5. The market cap for the company is $77,593m. Company Website: http://www.bat.com

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands. The company sells its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn