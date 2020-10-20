British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

British American Tobacco Indus found using ticker (BTI) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 49.53 and 35.1 and has a mean target at 43.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.8%. The day 50 moving average is 34.85 while the 200 day moving average is 36.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $77,359m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bat.com

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands. The company sells its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

