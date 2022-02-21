British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

British American Tobacco Indus found using ticker (BTI) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 51.12 and 48 with the average target price sitting at 49.56. With the stocks previous close at 47.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $106,703m. Find out more information at: https://www.bat.com

The potential market cap would be $112,086m based on the market concensus.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.