British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.9% Upside

British American Tobacco Indus found using ticker (BTI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 50.12 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 50.06. With the stocks previous close at 34.3 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 45.9%. The 50 day MA is 35.66 and the 200 day moving average is 37.71. The market cap for the company is $79,349m. Company Website: http://www.bat.com
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.