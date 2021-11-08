British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.9% Upside

British American Tobacco Indus found using ticker (BTI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 50.12 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 50.06. With the stocks previous close at 34.3 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 45.9%. The 50 day MA is 35.66 and the 200 day moving average is 37.71. The market cap for the company is $79,349m. Company Website: http://www.bat.com

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.