British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

British American Tobacco Indus with ticker code (BTI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 54.4 and 53 calculating the mean target price we have 53.7. With the stocks previous close at 37.08 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 44.8%. The day 50 moving average is 38.78 while the 200 day moving average is 41.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $84,111m. Company Website: https://www.bat.com

The potential market cap would be $121,812m based on the market concensus.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands. It distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

