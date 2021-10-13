British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.1% Upside

British American Tobacco Indus found using ticker (BTI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50.12 and 50 and has a mean target at 50.06. With the stocks previous close at 34.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 44.1%. The day 50 moving average is 36.53 while the 200 day moving average is 38.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $80,599m. Find out more information at: http://www.bat.com

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.