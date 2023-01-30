British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.9% Upside

British American Tobacco Indus found using ticker (BTI) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57.34 and 49.8 and has a mean target at 53.57. With the stocks previous close at 37.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 41.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.03 and the 200 day moving average is 40.51. The market cap for the company is $84,080m. Company Website: https://www.bat.com

The potential market cap would be $119,284m based on the market concensus.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands. It distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.