British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

British American Tobacco Indus with ticker code (BTI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50.12 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 50.06. Now with the previous closing price of 36.06 this indicates there is a potential upside of 38.8%. The 50 day MA is 36.42 and the 200 day moving average is 38.09. The company has a market cap of $82,836m. Find out more information at: http://www.bat.com

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

