British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.7% Upside

British American Tobacco Indus found using ticker (BTI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 54.4 calculating the mean target price we have 54.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.68 while the 200 day moving average is 41.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $92,405m. Company Website: https://www.bat.com

The potential market cap would be $126,301m based on the market concensus.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands. It distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.