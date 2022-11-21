British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.4% Upside

British American Tobacco Indus found using ticker (BTI) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 54.4 and 49.8 with a mean TP of 52.4. Now with the previous closing price of 39.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.4%. The 50 day MA is 38.08 while the 200 day moving average is 41.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $88,586m. Company Website: https://www.bat.com

The potential market cap would be $118,145m based on the market concensus.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands. It distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.