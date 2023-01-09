British American Tobacco Indus – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.7% Upside

British American Tobacco Indus with ticker code (BTI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54.4 and 49.8 calculating the average target price we see 52.1. With the stocks previous close at 40.17 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.12 while the 200 day moving average is 40.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $90,978m. Find out more information at: https://www.bat.com

The potential market cap would be $117,997m based on the market concensus.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands. It distributes its products to retail outlets. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.